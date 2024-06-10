A new match featuring Jon Moxley has been made official for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event following the latest happenings at NJPW. It was back at the NJPW Windy City Riot show that Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito to claim the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and since then he’s been defending the title.

Now a rematch between the two will be happening at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. It was at this weekend’s Dominion that featured the highly anticipated Lumberjack match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship between EVIL and the reigning champion Jon Moxley. Before the match began, EVIL and his HOUSE OF TORTURE allies (Dick Togo, Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Yujiro Takahashi) targeted Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani with a spray-painted assault.

Ultimately, Moxley retained his title by delivering a Death Rider onto a barbed wire baseball bat to EVIL. After the match, Moxley celebrated with Tiger Mask, Shota Umino, Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan before throwing the gauntlet for his title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

Tetsuya Naito wasted no time and emerged on the ramp to accept the challenger. Mox had no problems accepting him as his opponent and he agreed to have the title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 which was further confirmed for the dual-branded PPV.

NJPW World TV Champion Jeff Cobb has also issued an open challenge after retaining his title against Tomohiro Ishii at NJPW Dominion. During his post-match press conference, Cobb stated the following, “If you’re Elite, challenge me. Bring it on. The big shiny golden belt that symbolizes NJPW TV is calling. I’ll make you famous.” Time will tell which of the stars will accept this invitation to get onto the card of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The current match card for the show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. TBD

– Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (TBA)

– NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. TBA