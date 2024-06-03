The third annual cross-brand event named AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is waiting for us later this month and by the looks, the AEW Women’s World Championship will be on the line during that PPV. Although the official announcement regarding the bout is yet to arrive, the challenge from one side has been laid down, this weekend.

The AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm took the opportunity to challenge Stardom star Mina Shirakawa for a match that should be added to the match card of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The appearance came through a pre-taped vignette during Stardom’s event at Korakuen Hall this weekend as Storm appeared to address Mina Shirakawa when she was in the ring.

Storm noted how Shirakawa came to Mariah’s help aid when she wasn’t around. She then proceeded to challenge Shirakawa to a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 as she’s eager to see what kind of competitor Shirakawa really is,

“Mina-san, I’ve been watching your work in AEW. There’s no need to knock or ring the doorbell. Because the forbidden door is open! I’d love for you to come. But don’t worry. Mariah is my friend! I just want to know what kind of woman you really are.”

Shirakawa gave a positive nod to the challenge to indicate this upcoming bout against Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, The NJPW star has been appearing on AEW and ROH television in recent times. Besides coming in aid of Mariah May, she also kissed her on the April 10 edition of AEW Dynamite.

This coming match between Storm and Shirakawa might create a rift between Storm and May. Apart from this bout, another women’s division match is in the pipeline to be confirmed for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 and that’s AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defending her title against Stephanie Vaquer.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The current official match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Participants TBA