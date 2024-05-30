The cross-promotional affair in the form of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event is set for later next month and the builds for the show have begun from this week’s Dynamite. The main event for the show over the AEW world title has been announced where another champion will challenge the reigning champion.

Will Ospreay will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet to become the new number-one contender for Strickland’s World by outlasting nine other names from the roster – Jay White, PAC, Mistico, Shota Umino, Claudio Castagnoli, Lio Rush, Orange Cassidy, and Hechicero.

Strickland won the title at AEW Dynasty PPV in April and then successfully retained the belt against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. Ospreay is the current AEW International Champion after defeating Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing, this past Sunday night. Following the Gauntlet, Strickland came to the ring for a staredown with Ospreay to set the tone for their match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Ladder Match set for TNT title

Also on Dynamite, The Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite came out to address the former TNT Champion Adam Copeland’s broken tibia which caused him to vacate the title. They were about to announce Jack Perry the new champion when Christopher Daniels appeared and announced that AEW President Tony Khan has appointed him as an interim executive vice president as he remains out of action.

Daniels also announced a series of qualifying matches which will take place on AEW programming to determine the participants of ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 that will determine the next TNT Champion. Konosuke Takeshita will face Penta El Zero Miedo on Rampage this Friday in the first TNT Championship eliminator.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The match card of the show after this week’s Dynamite is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Participants TBA