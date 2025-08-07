TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will put her title on the line next at the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view event. Initially announced for a multi-person match, it now appears that the top AEW female wrestler will be defending in a singles contest, instead.

Earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan announced a four-way bout on this week’s Dynamite with Billie Starkz, Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue battling for the challenger’s spot to Mone’s title. Windsor won that number-one contender’s match on the TBS Network show, and she will head on to face the Champion Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, set for later this month.

Windsor almost had Starkz pinned with a powerbomb, before locking in a sharpshooter on her, before she battled Queen Aminata by trading right elbows with her. Aminata and Windsor took each other out with headbutts. Windsor was able to roll up Starkz to secure the soft pinfall win for the victory on Dynamite and make way to the title match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 show.

Per Tony Khan’s earlier announcement, Mone’s next title defense will be a four-way encounter with representatives from NJPW and CMLL also joining the bout. While one of the challengers was determined on AEW’s part in the form of Windsor, there’s no update on how the CMLL and Stardom challengers will be determined. For the time being, the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 match lineup only remains Mone vs. Windsor in a singles bout.

Reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and her current rival Athena were present at the ringside during this four-way match on Dynamite, causing chaos once the bout was over. The two will battle for the top women’s division prize at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24, and the currently announced match card for the annual cross-brand show goes as follows,

– AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Swerve Strickland

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against the winner of the Tag Team title eliminator tournament

– Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Athena

– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Alex Windsor