Multiple new stipulations have been announced for the main event of this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, an international dual-branded event. Both the reigning World Champion Hangman Page and challenger MJF agreed to the new stipulations for the bout during last night’s weekly episode of Dynamite.

This occurred after MJF, Ricochet, and Gates of Agony kidnapped Mark Briscoe and threatened to set him on fire if Page didn’t agree to MJF’s conditions. As a result, the world title can now change hands at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. Plus, MJF isn’t using the guaranteed title shot he received at All In Texas by winning the Casino Gauntlet match, meaning he would still have a title shot left if he doesn’t win the belt.

“I Think Toni Storm Is My MVP,” WWE Hall Of Famer On Favorite AEW Wrestler

After 14 years, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will perform as a tag team at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view. A new tag team will face off due to a changed scenario that unfolded during Wednesday’s Dynamite. Nick Wayne declares himself to be injured from his match at All In Texas.

A video of Killswitch/Luchasaurus was then played on Dynamite, and he then emerged, heading to the ring with Sabian and Wayne. Cage took out Sabian while Copeland was chokeslammed by Killswitch. Cage was also chokeslammed, after which it was revealed that the returnee will replace Wayne at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

The fourth entrant for the four-way TBS title match set for Sunday’s PPV has also been announced on Dynamite. Stardom’s representative against the champion Mercedes Mone will be the 5’11”, 200+ pound Bozilla, who will also be making her AEW debut on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 show.

The 21-year-old German wrestler has recently competed in the 5STAR Grand Prix 2025 and came up short in winning the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship from AZM in July. She will join Mone, AEW’s Alex Windsor, and CMLL’s Persephone in the multi-woman matchup.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24, and the currently announced match card for the annual cross-brand show goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. MJF (Title can change hands via count out or disqualification)

– AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena

– AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. Bozilla (Stardom)

– Three-way for AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Brodido (Brody King & Bandido)

– TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW)

– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. TBD (AEW)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 non-title matches

– Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian

– Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd vs. Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi