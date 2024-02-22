Update On Bron Breakker’s Mega Push On WWE Main Roster For Next 1 Year

Being a third-generation WWE Superstar and genetically gifted athlete, Bron Breakker has long been touted to be one of the cornerstone figures of future WWE programming. Going by his run on NXT, he’s certainly capable of carrying the weight on his shoulders and that’s the way WWE wants to utilize him, as well in the long run.

That being said, the latest bygone week turned out to be pretty big for Bron Breakker (son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner). Soon after winning the 2024 edition of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, he ended up winning the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Baron Corbin. Just a couple of days later, he also signed a contract with SmackDown as well to confirm his stay on the main roster.

At present, Bron Breakker will make his Smackdown in-ring debut on this Friday’s episode, which was taped last week. He’s set for a squash win on TV to commence a dominant outing on the blue brand. In an update from WWFOldSchool, it was affirmed that the current plan is for Breakker to dominate the mid-card scene all the way until WrestleMania 41 in 2025. Following next year’s Show of Shows, he will start getting pushed as a main eventer.

Bron Breakker has plenty of time to spend on the main roster

WWE Officials have a firm belief in him that he needs plenty of time to get comfortable in the big league and develop in front of the mainstay audience. Giving him a slow push isn’t a problem with Bron Breakker as he’s only 26 years old with tons of time available for him to further unravel his potential.

Before appearing on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown, Bron Breakker originally joined the main roster by participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble matchup. According to the previous reports of Wrestling Observer, he was the one to have replaced Brock Lesnar in the 30-man Royal Rumble. He also confronted Gunther during the match, teasing the Wrestlemania 40 showdown,

“Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role he came in when Brock Lesnar was gonna come in. He threw up the guys Brock Lesnar was gonna throw out. He got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was [supposed to be eliminated].”