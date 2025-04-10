In contrast to recent premium live event traditions, WWE is reportedly increasing the number of matches on the card of Wrestlemania 41. It will be increased from last year’s XL edition, after all, with no news available on whether any additional segment is being planned for the event.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, a total of 14 or 15 matches will take place at WrestleMania 41. If the number is 14 then each night will comprise seven matches while it will be eight on Night One and seven on Night Two is 15 overall matches are confirmed for the two nights.

“It’s definitely not 13. From what I’ve been told, it’s either 14 or 15. Saturday night may make 8 matches and 7 on Sunday is what I’ve been told,” the source noted regarding the match card plans for Wrestlemania 41.

Last year’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event edition in Philadelphia had a total of 13 matches advertised heading into the show. However, a total of 14 matches ended up taking place, given Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in also happened, and he ended up having an impromptu match against Drew McIntyre, also counted as a match.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 11 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year, with a couple of more yet to be confirmed.

The Undisputed WWE Championship Match with Cody Rhodes (c) defending the belt against John Cena would be the Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event, fittingly needed since this is the final ‘Mania in-ring appearance for Cena. On the flip side, the Triple Threat Match having the lineup of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will serve as the Night One Main Event.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA Match for Wrestlemania 41)