It appears that WWE will keep John Cena apart from Cody Rhodes before the high-stake bout set for Wrestlemania 41, next weekend. After having three consecutive face-to-face confrontation on Monday Night Raw during the United Kingdom tour, the two are currently not being advertised to be under one roof on the remaining weekly televised WWE programming before the Show of Shows.

For the time being, it’s rather been confirmed that John Cena will be making at least one more appearance on WWE television before WrestleMania 41 and it should be a solo promo segment. This comes after WWE.com has listed him for the Friday, April 18 episode of SmackDown scheduled from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This Friday night show is taking place on the eve of WrestleMania 41 Night One. It’s expected that John Cena’s match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will headline night two of the biggest premium live event of the year, with Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk triple threat capturing the night one slot.

John Cena made consecutive appearances on Raw in March

Following his shocking heel-turn at Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1, John Cena made an appearance on WWE’s European tour throughout the month as he appeared on Raw for three straight weeks. Exchanging heated promos with Cody Rhodes, he’s built up the storyline for his match against Rhodes. Their final interaction on March 31 ended with Rhodes putting him down with a Cross Rhodes.

WWE has not enlisted John Cena for this Friday’s SmackDown in Seattle, Washington, or next Monday’s Raw in Sacramento, California. However, he is advertised for the post-WrestleMania editions of both Raw and SmackDown, indicating that chances are bright that he might end up becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion, which will also be his 17th reign as WWE Champion, making a historic feat.

On the flip side, win or lose, John Cena is set to make history at Wrestlemania 41, anyway given that he will become the first man to challenge for a championship at ten separate WrestleMania events. For the list of title match encounters featuring the Cenation Leader at the grandest stage of them all, you can click on this link.