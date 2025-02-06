The two top female athletes of the current AEW women’s division are Mariah May & Mercedes Mone and they’ve been linked for a big matchup in the future to possibly prove who the better champion is between the two of them. The challenge has already been laid out in the past by one of the champions. In addition, a term has also been revealed for the match to become a reality in AEW.

Despite Mariah May’s desire to face “The CEO” at some point, she has a demand to be fulfilled before the match could actually take place. During a recent appearance on “Casual Conversations with The Classic,” the reigning AEW women’s world champion spoke about a future meeting with the former WWE Superstar and revealed that gold is the most essential aspect of this.

Mariah May wants title vs. title match with Mercedes Mone

Mariah May was very clear in the conversation that she has no interest in winning the independent division belts that Mercedes Mone has carried to work for quite some time. As such, the latter is fully draped with titles on TV appearances which the world champion isn’t a fan of. Rather, she just wants a world vs. TBS title vs. title match between the two of them.

“I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the World title and the TBS title because I’m in AEW, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that?” Mariah May questioned.

“But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the world champion, she’s not.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mariah May has been the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion since last year’s August who ruled the roost with an iron fist. Many doubt her capability as the new cornerstone figure of the women’s division as the contemporary champion Mercedes Mone is way more experienced than her.

While Mariah May is the world champion, Mone has been the reigning TBS Champion in AEW since last year’s May. She also subsequently won the NJPW STRONG and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championships. But for May, she only hopes Mone to hold on to the TBS Championship long enough for a title-for-title showdown to happen.