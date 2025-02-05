After staying out of action from All Elite Wrestling programming, Mina Shirakawa returned in late 2024 to pursue the AEW Women’s World Championship possessed by Mariah May. Going by her then remarks, she was supposed to make more appearances in AEW despite coming up short in winning the gold and thereby in the feud with May. However, that’s not happening anytime soon due to injury reasons.

Last night, the Japanese Stardom wrestling promotion announced that Mina Shirakawa will be out of action for an “unspecified period” due to injuries suffered on Sunday’s show at Korakuen Hall. The exact nature of her injury has not been disclosed as they offered the following on social media,

“As announced earlier today, @MinaShirakawa will be out of action for an unspecified period to recover from injuries sustained on Sunday at Korakuen Hall. Join us in wishing Mina a speedy recovery.”

Responding to the update, Mina Shirakawa herself posted a short note on her X/twitter account in Japanese. Translating the message, the following message could be found,

“Regrettable. But I’m not the type of person to just keep losing and getting beaten. Please give me some time so I can give it back at 120%.”

Recent matches revealed featuring Mina Shirakawa

Mina Shirakawa last wrestled on Sunday’s show in an eight-person tag match at the Stardom 14th Anniversary Supreme Fight 2025 at Korakuen Hall. She teamed with other members of Empress Nexus Venus to digest a loss to the HATE faction’s Thekla, Momo Watanabe, Rina, and Azusa Inaba.

Before this bout, Mina Shirakawa was last seen in a match in the United States at NJPW Battle in the Valley on January 11. This came after she had just lost the RevPro women’s title to Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome on January 5. Stardom announced its return to the United States for a couple of shows in Las Vegas for WrestleMania week on April 17 and 18 but the popular female star won’t be there.

Appearing on AEW programming, Mina Shirakawa already picked up big wins over the likes of Serena Deeb, Anna Jay, and Emi Sakura in 2024. Moving on, she admittedly wants to become a new champion in the promotion. However, her aspirations will have to wait until she recovers from the injury.