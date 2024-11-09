Mercedes Mone was supposed to be the biggest acquisition in the All Elite Wrestling locker room in early 2024 and the company did capitalize on the incoming to a big extent. As a privileged and protected wrestler on the roster, the former WWE Superstar quickly went on to become a dual champion in the promotion and gradually gained the status of being a privileged one.

While many think that Mercedes Mone likes to channel her special status to the public, many also believe that she has been over-privileged since coming to the AEW. As such, reports have already been there that the dual champion is receiving special treatment backstage at AEW events, and this has expectedly created some friction within the female locker room of the company.

However, these reports didn’t necessarily change her expression while reacting to the public. Recently, Mercedes Mone spoke to the Battleground Podcast and she again bragged about possessing her own locker room in All Elite Wrestling. It was also noted that as she was speaking, there’s a queue outside her room just to be around her.

“Ever since I came to AEW, money has just gone up,” Mercedes Mone said. “I know there is a list of women who are just dying to just even be around my presence. I’m in my locker room right now, and I have a security guard out there, and there is a line. I have to be like ‘Excuse me, wait, I have to talk to you guys first.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

With two championships around her shoulder, Mercedes Mone must be having multiple challengers waiting for her down the. To keep herself safe, she is keeping “The Brickhouse” Kamille by her side as an insurance policy. During the interview, it was also explained why Kamille has turned out to be an ideal enforcer, beginning in July 2024.

For the time being, Mercedes Mone is involved in a feud with Kris Statlander as the two will be facing each other at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event over the TBS Championship. Heading into the show, Kamilee was given the opportunity to take her out but she failed at her job during their match on AEW Dynamite to move onto the ‘doghouse’ of her mentor.