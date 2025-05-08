Coming into All Elite Wrestling from the restricted boundaries in the WWE, Mercedes Mone is enjoying her days in the wrestling promotion. Her journey with the Tony Khan-owned promotion witnessed immense success as she kept on winning championships with the title collector moniker. As such, her wrestling career has become a priority in her career over the last year.

While Mercedes Mone loves to keep her personal life more private, it’s out that she’s recently been divorced from her husband, a WWE employee. Moving on from the earlier relationship, she has now set the record straight on potentially pursuing a romantic relationship, possibly outside wrestling, but that’s not happening, imminently given that she’s laser-focused on her career.

While speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mercedes Mone was asked if she had ever tried to dip her toe into the dating waters for a new romantic relationship, and whether there’s anyone in her life whom she could fall in love with. In response, she explained that she hasn’t tried anything like that because she simply doesn’t have enough time for such things. As such, wrestling remains her first love and passion.

“I haven’t tried because, um, I have no time to try. No, no, no, no. Not when you are a champion of four titles. This is my love right now, okay? This is my baby. This is my everything.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Mercedes Mone is divorced from WWE employee since 2024

In the summer of 2024, the usually-kept-secret personal life of Mercedes Mone recently came to headlines after it was confirmed she filed for divorce from WWE employee Sarath Ton, also known as Mikaze. With the two having dealt with a tumultuous relationship for some time, the paperwork needed for divorce was finalized last year.

Apart from capturing the TBS Title since the very first match of her AEW career, Mercedes Mone also won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in a Title vs. Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at AEW Forbidden Door in June 2024. Then at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty in December, she defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship as well as winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, clubbed with the Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship.