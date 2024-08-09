Mercedes Mone has gone on to become one of the top female talents of the AEW female locker room by becoming a dual champion in the company within just a few months of debuting on TV. She is the current TBS Champion as well as NJPW Women’s STRONG Champion which keeps her professionally in the forefront while her personal might have gone through a down phase through the past few years.

The usually-kept-secret personal life of Mercedes Mone recently came to headlines after it was confirmed she filed for divorce from WWE employee Sarath Ton also known as Mikaze. While the two have been dealing with a tumultuous relationship for some time, the paperwork needed for divorce was finalized in recent weeks in the state of Florida.

With that rumors are also out that Mercedes Mone is out on the dating market to move forward in her life. In her newsletter, she elaborated on the situation and addressed that while she is ready for the next chapter in life, it doesn’t essentially mean that she’s ready to mingle, yet.

Mercedes Mone doesn’t want to hide truths from the public anymore

Mercedes Mone explained that the public attention surrounding her divorce has made her more determined. The top AEW wrestler is admittedly in a phase where she won’t have to hide her truths from herself or anybody else. That being said, she is not ready to start dating yet and in particular, is not interested in dating anyone from a rival promotion.

“And to those asking, no, I am NOT ready to start dating yet. And I definitely cannot see myself dating anyone from a Rival Promotion! Right now, this year is the year of WORKING and FIGHTING!” Mercedes Mone said.

“I want this year to be ALL HUSTLE and ALL FLOW! I feel like when the right person comes to me, I’ll know it, but right now, my head is just so focused on work at AEW, achieving what Tony and I discussed, and all my goals.”

Mercedes Mone and Sarath Ton have officially filed for divorce, with the court proceedings being underway, already. The couple got married on August 4, 2016, but they went separate ways down the road and it happened during Mone’s time with the WWE as Sasha Banks. But she never spoke about it openly fearing what Vince McMahon’s reaction about it would be.