Mercedes Mone continues to spread her stardom outside All Elite Wrestling via an indie appearance scheduled for tonight. After her appearance on the show was confirmed, beforehand, her opponent has also been revealed in what appears to be her first independent show in over a decade.

Independent wrestling promotion based in New York, House of Glory has just announced that Mercedes Mone would take on recently released WWE star Indi Hartwell on the event named City of Dreamz in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

A video promoting Mercedes Mone’s appearance was posted to HOG’s social media accounts dated back to February 5 to amp things up for this event. The former WWE Superstar brings her star power to the show. In addition to being the TBS Championship, she also is the current NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, a title that is also unified with the Queen of Southside belt.

Top AEW Star Reportedly Leaving In 2025 Unless Company “Froze Her Deal”

Mercedes Mone coming off two major TBS title defenses

Mercedes Mone is coming off two solid TBS title defenses in major AEW pay-per-view shows. A program between her and Harley Cameron produced an entertaining match at Grand Slam Australia. Moving on, she successfully defended her title belt against Momo Wantabe at the annual Revolution PPV show.

Tonight’s match against Hartwell marks Mercedes Mone’s return-match on an indie show in nearly thirteen years as she hasn’t wrestled on the independent scene since 2012, just months before her signing to the WWE. Following her exit from the company in 2022, she wrestled briefly for NJPW before signing with AEW in March of last year.

As for Hartwell, she was a part of a spree of WWE releases that took place in November. She wrestled her first post-WWE match in Australia, defeating Aysha to win the Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Championship. Tonight’s match will be Hartwell’s first match in the independent scene in the United States following her WWE release.

Mercedes Mone vs. Indi Hartwell was possibly late announced amid the former’s injury speculations. Coming out of the annual Revolution PPV show, she was reportedly dealing with a bruised larynx. But on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, The CEO was announced to step into the ring with Billie Starkz on next week’s episode.