Over the past several weeks, reports have been rife claiming that Mariah May could be WWE-bound once her current contract with All Elite Wrestling comes to an end later this year. With no specific timeframe being available, many assume the summer time to be the possible arrival timespan for the top AEW Superstar to the WWE. Now, additional reports also claim a lucrative WWE deal should be on the table for her.

According to what multiple sources have to offer, Mariah May’s current absence is related to her being reluctant to commit to a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. With her contract being up for renewal, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing her in. WrestleVotes now reports that WWE is also preparing to make an “outstanding offer” to her as soon as she becomes available.

“Tape Up Your Ti*s And Let’s Tango,” Challenge Issued For AEW Dynamite

In addition, it was also noted that Mariah May had informed AEW of her decision not to re-sign with the company even before her scheduled match with Storm at Revolution 2025. This revelation itself explains why the match was set up on such short notice and also did not main event the pay-per-view despite being the most talked-about match of the night.

“After speaking to sources in Las Vegas, we have learned the extent of the pursuit WWE will attempt in signing upcoming free agent Mariah May. Sources confirm WWE is prepared to make an ‘outstanding offer’ akin to that of a full-court press in the effort of landing the current AEW superstar. There’s no indication either way from our sources on how negotiations will go,” the source noted.

Mariah May reportedly would be a perfect fit on the WWE roster

WWE officials expect Mariah May to be onboard in the late summer of fall of 2025 and they also admitted to the reliable sources how she fits to the WWE brand. Not only, she is comparable to the current WWE Superstar and the inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill after she jumped ship, but the assumption is that that she will be a better option on the roster.

Before the WWE rumors started swirling on the internet, Mariah May delivered what could be dubbed as the best women’s match in company history against Toni Storm at Revolution in a failed attempt to regain the AEW women’s world championship. That match on March 9 was the final time that The Glamour was seen on AEW TV, with reports assuming that being attracted to the WWE was the reason for being removed from on-screen storylines.