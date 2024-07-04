Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are one of the most renowned couples in the professional wrestling circuit. After starting seeing each other almost a decade ago, the two tied the knot in 2017 in a secret ceremony. They have also welcomed Nora, a baby girl following the COVID pandemic to extend their family while also fulfilling commitments to wrestling.

Despite their bond in real life, they are two very different people in life. While Renee Paquette loves to interact and post updates about life on social media, Mox is not someone to be found around online. In fact, he barely uses his phone to interact and now that it’s gone, it could further lessen his communication skills.

Recently, Renee Paquette took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Moxley accidentally threw his phone in a bonfire. She believed that he wouldn’t be interested in getting a new phone, and the fact that people might not be able to communicate with him due to this,

“Jon “accidentally” threw his phone in a bonfire last night. And odds are he will never get another phone. Send carrier pigeons. We may never hear from him ever again.”

Renee Paquette left WWE followed by her husband’s departure

Back in the day, Renee Paquette was considered to be a pioneer in the WWE as the company’s first-ever full-time female announcer. Due to her commitment to work, she received a lot of respect from the officials as well as the fans. But then her husband, Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose left the company and went on to join AEW in 2019 to change the situation. WWE eventually offered her a different position by getting a move to WWE Backstage on FS1.

But as admitted in the past interviews, Renee Paquette was pressurized with Moxley’s WWE departure to some extent. While her husband’s exit from the WWE appeared to be somewhat of a blessing for her on commentary and made her job easier, she couldn’t resist the outside call that was waiting.

At Summerslam 2020, Renee Paquette officially parted ways with the WWE to experience some outside ventures. She also needed a break to experience motherhood. After a long break, she returned on TV during a September edition of AEW Dynamite in front of her hometown audience of Toronto.