AEW has been promoting non-PG aspects of professional wrestling through the partnership of Toni Storm and Mariah May in recent times. Such content got even more TV space with Mina Shirakawa’s entry into the scene as the new challenger of the AEW Women’s World Title who was equally interested in some sort of love angle with her former ally from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

This past weekend, Storm and Shirakawa faced off at the third annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV show with Storm’s Women’s World Title on the line. Heading into the match, Mariah May’s loyalties were in question. The UK-native has been a long-time friend and tag team partner of Shirakawa in Japan but since joining the AEW, she has also served as a fan and devotee of the ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

In the end, Storm retained by hitting a German Suplex and Storm Zero on Mina after which Mariah May entered the ring and encouraged her current mentor to make a truce with Shirakawa. The trio then eventually shared a three-way kiss that took the pro-wrestling fraternity by storm.

Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa could form a faction

Speaking about the kiss after the match, Toni Storm was asked if she’s been on the same page with Shirakawa following their match at Forbidden Door. In reply, she had the following to say,

“When I first met Mariah May’s friend Mina, I was not impressed. In fact, I was quite pissed. But now, after touching those cushiony lips, I can honestly say that I feel this is the start of a very beautiful relationship.”

Meanwhile, the three-way kiss was a win-win situation for Mariah May as she struggled to decide which woman she should be aligning with, in AEW. So, she made a bold statement regarding keeping the same equation with both her friends, “I can take them both.”

Shirakawa was also asked about the incident and she admitted that at first, she did not like Toni Storm but gradually, she grew an interest in the AEW Women’s World Champion. It remains to be seen what’s next, but the trio is trying to function as a faction which could be a dominant one on the AEW Women’s roster. Mariah May herself is in pursuit of the women’s title as she advanced in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.