More than two years ago, Skye Blue was signed to a contract under the All Elite Wrestling banner as one of the youngest talents on the roster. Since then, she has come a long way, and going by her talent, she will eventually become a star power when the time is right.

Originally debuting in a match on AEW TV in August 2021, Skye Blue recently shared the ring in one of the most memorable matches of her young career when she unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks in the WWE who is often helmed as one of the pioneers of modern-day women’s professional wrestling.

The match was set up after Mone competed in her first match with AEW at Double or Nothing and she defeated one of her longtime rivals, Willow Nightingale to win her maiden title in the promotion. On the very next edition of AEW Dynamite, her first title defense went down after Skye Blue jumped her from behind and challenged her for the belt.

Skye Blue wrestled Mercedes Mone on short notice from the AEW creative team

Appearing on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Blue expressed the unthinkable experience of wrestling a veteran like Mone,

“It definitely sunk in afterward like… Because I didn’t know until the day I got to the building that day that I was wrestling Mercedes. And when I was told I’m like, ‘No, I’m not,’ and they are like, ‘Yeah, you are wrestling…’ ‘Nope. there is no way.’”

Skye Blue further recalled watching the matches of Mone or Toni Storm while still in her high school days and now she has the opportunity of wrestling all of them in AEW in a dream scenario,

“And they are like, ‘Skye, you are wrestling Mercedes today,’ and it was just like… I don’t know. The light bulb kind of went off like… That I did it. That High School me sitting in Math class watching her matches, and Toni Storm’s matches, and Ruby Soho’s matches. It’s like, now I’m wrestling all of them. And I’m one of them.”

Wrestling Mone wasn’t the first time that Skye Blue was seen wrestling for the TBS Title. Previously, she challenged Willow Nightingale in a “Manitoba Massacre” matchup on AEW Rampage but came up short. Unfortunately, the challenger’s enthusiasm wasn’t enough to award her with the title on both occasions.