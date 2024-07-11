Saraya is helmed as one of the pioneer figures in modern-day women’s pro wrestling who helped begin the women’s evolution. Back in the WWE, she was named the anti-Diva for a reason that changed the course for the female talents in the company in the right direction. Later, she debuted in All Elite Wrestling to continue her wrestling stint after overcoming a career-threatening injury.

There was a time when Saraya dealt with personal trauma due to her private media getting leaked on public platforms. The mishap led her to witness some dark days in life but she ultimately moved on to become a strong persona and set an example for her global followers. This incident also made her a discussed person on social media.

Saraya and her interactions with the public go way back. Very often, she gets to digest some negative comments on social media only to give it back to that person. The same goes for live episodes of AEW Dynamite or Rampage when she delivers fitting responses to haters. The former AEW Women’s World Champion believes there is a positivity about this hatred, though.

Saraya is happy with people’s engagement with her on social media

Speaking on Izzy In Sports, Saraya talked about her connection with social media which goes way back. People hate her and it eventually works in her favor since they continue to talk about her to make her one of the most talked about wrestling stars in the world. Such instances do occur on X when she gets trended for no reason and that’s just because people love to discuss her tidbits,

“People f*cking hated me, and they still do. They do, they hate me online. It is what it is, but I love that because I get booed to sh*t, and it works in my favor. More people want to post about me, and it’s more engagement, and people don’t realize that. You’re talking sh*t, but it’s helping me, I promise. You are elevating me.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

Saraya was a two-time Divas Champion in the WWE who also became the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion in 2014. Many thought that she was done with pro wrestling after getting diagnosed with a career-threatening neck injury in 2018 but she eventually made the comeback in AEW and became a champion, again.