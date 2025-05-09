Saraya FKA Paige was named the anti-Diva in the WWE for a reason and that’s because she always wanted to focus on the wrestling aspect as a female talent. Never in her decade-long pro-wrestling career, she had been part of any romantic or adultery angle. WWE never approached her for the same but AEW admittedly wanted to get her feet a little wet in one such storyline but ultimately, it was turned down by her.

While speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya revealed that AEW once asked her to be part of a love story with a male roster member, Daddy Magic (aka Matt Menard, who was part of a team named “Cool Hand” with Angelo Parker). While the timespan wasn’t revealed, we assume it was during the storyline with Ruby Soho’s real-life relationship with Parker was highlighted on AEW TV.

Saraya never wished to be part of a romantic angle in her wrestling career

In the conversation, Saraya revealed that she turned down the storyline because she had never done a love storyline in her career and didn’t feel comfortable doing it in AEW. Especially, AEW wanted her to kiss Daddy Magic, and she didn’t feel that it was right to be kissing someone else when she already had a boyfriend at that time. Plus. It was the only storyline that she ever refused to be a part of.

“So, there’s a wrestler called Daddy Magic. They wanted me to do a love storyline with him. And I’ve managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline. I wasn’t going to start now, you know? And they were like, ‘No, all he’s going to do is kiss you.’ I had a boyfriend at the time and I was just like, I can’t do it, you guys. I just can’t do it. So I turned that down,” Saraya opened up in the conversation.

“There’s not really any other storyline I’ve turned down. It’s just that if I have to kiss someone and I have a boyfriend, I don’t think it’s appropriate.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Saraya Reaffirms “There’s Still Stuff Left In The Tank” Putting Out Retirement Rumors After AEW

Saraya formed a faction with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm in AEW with Harley Cameron later replacing Storm. In an angle Parker was romantically involved with her real-life love interest Soho. There was an instance where Cameron kissed Parker with the attempt of breaking up his relationship with Soho. But they eventually continued with their love life en route to Soho, becoming a mother.

As for Saraya, she stays on the IWC headlines, anyway, being one of the most popular female professional wrestlers of all-time even when she’s not active on TV or competition inside the squared circle. The beginning of spring 2025 further amped up the craze around her due to the publication of her memoir alongside the release of her Rulebreakers podcast.

Earlier this year, Saraya announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling, despite extending her original 2022 contract for one year in the fall of 2024. With this exit, many assume that her comeback to the WWE is just a matter of time. However, away from pro-wrestling, she doesn’t see it happening, this year.