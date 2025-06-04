In a popular theory, Saraya’s obvious next destination appears to be the WWE upon her sudden departure from All Elite Wrestling in early 2025. It happened in a situation even after she renewed her contract with AEW in the fall of last year, with many assuming that she possibly had talks with the WWE for a future jump as soon as possible, which wasn’t the case.

That being said, speculations have been rife about the timeframe of Saraya’s WWE arrival, and she’s been bombarded with the same question at public events. That’s the reason that the former WWE Superstar has actually been irritated, these days, with people always throwing the same question toward her about going back to the WWE.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Saraya said that the most common question that fans ask her at meet-and-greets is whether she’s returning to the WWE or not. She explained that it happens every single time without fail, making her nerves uncontrollable to an extent.

Saraya being forced to talk about WWE return, all the time

Saraya usually tells the fans that she doesn’t know about what’s going on and apologizes for not showing up in the WWE. But she also mentioned that people online often get bitter toward her and accuse her of constantly bringing WWE up, but the reality is that she’s only answering or dragging WWE to the contest because fans keep on asking her the same thing. Thus, she also urged the fans to stop asking her about it every time.

“Are you coming back to WWE? Every single time without fail. I’m just like, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m so sorry. But then people are always like bitter online and everyone just says I’m talking about it. I’m like, mother****** keep asking me. F***. Yeah, exactly. Like, wait and see. Like, I don’t know, you guys. Will you stop f***** asking me that?” Saraya addressed the fans. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

AEW’s Saraya Admittedly Set To Begin Filming For Big Movie Role In 2025

With AEW granting her a release in a mutual decision, Saraya remained focused on her personal projects while staying away from the ring for the time being. But once she returns to action, she wants to get rid of the ring rust by training again at Natalya Neidhart’s gym in Florida. Plus, she also wants to participate in the annual Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber matches, which seemingly hints at a possible WWE return.