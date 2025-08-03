Saraya already had tons of disturbing experiences to share from life via social media and other interview sessions in the past. We got to know more of those instances after her memoir was released in March 2025. Plus, the pioneer female wrestler also started her podcast upon leaving All Elite Wrestling to take us through more of such stories that weren’t so pleasant.

While speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya revealed another horrifying experience about how difficult it could be to be a woman in today’s world, and especially in this professional wrestling circuit. She recalled attending a wrestling show where the backstage area was covered in pipe and drape, so that the performers could peek toward the crowd through those.

Saraya Admittedly Won’t “Stop Dressing Like A Wh***” After AEW Departure

Saraya was grabbed by an authority figure at a wrestling show

Saraya continued that she went down a very dark hallway to get a good look at it, and she leaned forward to have a peek when someone put a hand over her mouth and dragged her into the darkness. Fearing the worst, the female wrestler realized that it was one of those terrifying moments. But the person let her go and revealed himself, someone in a position of authority.

“I feel someone’s hand come over my mouth—no f****** way—and grab me and drag me into the dark. And I’m just like—and I just start freaking out and freaking out,” Saraya made it clear that she wasn’t okay with the behavior despite that person being familiar with her.

“And then he like lets me go, and there’s like this light, and then he was like, ‘It’s just me. I’m just joking, you know.’ And I’m just like—I was like, that’s not funny. But he was a person of, you know, authority.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Just days ago, Saraya disclosed how she was almost kissed by a fan on the mouth during a meet-and-greet session, but now this instance clearly shows that the wrestling environment still needs to improve to make sure that women feel safe and respected at any cost. Plus, it also needs to have proper behavior from not only the fans but also the official figures.

The timespan for the show wasn’t revealed, and we don’t know when exactly Saraya had this experience. After spending almost a decade with the WWE, she spent 2022 through 2024 with All Elite Wrestling but was then granted her release from the company in early 2025.