After the massive debut on AEW programming almost two years ago, Saraya hasn’t been utilized much on TV in recent times. Due to her huge fanbase who always support her on social media, All Elite Wrestling’s move to be utilizing her in some non-PG angles with Harley Cameron rather than letting her compete in matches has been blasted.

While there are still no big plans for Saraya on AEW TV, she will continue to explore different opportunities as she will make an appearance on an episode of MTV’s Catfish. Details regarding filming dates and the episode’s air date are yet to be out but fans should anticipate an entertaining episode of the popular reality show from the ninth season, according to PWInsider.

Deonna Purrazzo Signed Contract With AEW On 2024 New Year’s Eve

Despite her recent absence from in-ring competition, Saraya remains one of the most colorful characters in professional wrestling who continues to endorse women’s wrestling. Long ago, many thought that she was done with pro wrestling after getting diagnosed with a career-threatening neck injury. But, she ultimately overcame the odds and made a triumphant comeback to set an example.

Saraya Feels AEW Should Introduce Female Tag Team Championships

Saraya had previously become a champion in AEW career

That miraculous return happened after Saraya joined AEW in 2022 during the Grand Slam Dynamite episode and since then she has already left her mark in the wrestling world by becoming a former one-time AEW Women’s Champion. The last time she was seen in a match was on the February 7th episode of Rampage, where she participated in a tag team matchup.

Currently, Saraya continues to be a member of a tag team alongside Harley Cameron after the Outcasts group disbanded. Toni Storm from that faction is enjoying her third reign with the AEW Women’s World Championship while Ruby Soho has gone into a hiatus after announcing pregnancy.

Most recently, Saraya came to the news after pointing out two fans on a live episode of AEW Dynamite for making inappropriate remarks to the wrestlers. She has long been victimized by such trolls on social media as well as in real life and she always decided to stand up against those to become an influencer.