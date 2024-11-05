Saraya is remaining with All Elite Wrestling following the renewal of her contract with the company, earlier in the fall. While her status with the Tony Khan-owned brand is active, she is no longer regularly attending weekly shows of the company that keeps her global fanbase concerned for all the right reasons. In the meantime, she keeps in touch with everyone using social media.

Time and time again, Saraya has been heckled by the fans be it in real life or on social media. One latest instance was revealed by the popular professional wrestler as she continues receiving weird DMs from an anonymous person.

Saraya Received “Positive Reception Backstage” Following AEW Grand Slam 2024

“I love you mom,” one fan DM-ed Saraya. This was followed by a bunch of following texts having strange requests, “Mom breastfeed me please mom please i love you mom,” “I love you mommy.” To continue the spree, that concerned person even wanted to be the baby of the wrestler by being in her womb for nine months.

Saraya didn’t seem to care about this flurry of creepy DMs, but she just took a screenshot of the DMs and shared the same on the public platform to let everyone know about it. Sharing the image via her Instagram stories, she also included a caption to explain it all to fans with the following comment,

“I [swear to god] I get the weirdest sh*t sent to me.”

Saraya gets a disturbing DM sent to her by a fan. pic.twitter.com/Nteq21GZ4v — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) November 4, 2024

Saraya was recently heckled by fans on a live AEW Dynamite episode

The incident comes just after the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite on October 8 where Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The match outcome was influenced by a big return in the form of Penelope Ford.

There was an instance in the match when Jamie Hayter took Saraya outside the ring and hammered away at her to continue their beef. During this spot, the fans were seen troubling the former WWE Superstar at ringside, and they often crossed the limits by throwing unwanted signs at her.

There’s no update on what could be next for Saraya in her AEW career but for the time being, she will remain with the company until at least September 2025 via a new deal signed, a couple of months ago.

