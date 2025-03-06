Since leaving the WWE, Toni Storm has built herself as a star power in the sports-entertainment circuit which goes way beyond just being a professional wrestler. Her stint outside the squared circle continues to unravel as she’s all set to feature in the movie called Queen of the Ring.

The biopic based on Mildred Burke is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 7. The film’s cast features a number of wrestling stars in prominent roles including AEW wrestlers Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen and Kamille as June Byers. Even WWE’s Naomi has been included in the cast just because the filming needed some real wrestlers.

While speaking with Humza of the Wrestling In Film podcast for an interview, Ash Avildsen, the director of Queen Of The Ring movie, spoke about how well Toni Storm and Kamille performed in the movie. Pointing out that the former filmed her portion before her Timeless character was out on TV, Ash said she did exceptionally well as an on-screen character.

“Some people have period faces. The faces that are just more friendly to a period, right, and some people just look more modern. It’s kind of this intangible when making period [pieces], you need your actors to look like they match the time. So, Toni Storm, and this was before the Timeless character came out, she just nailed it.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Toni Storm had to take a lot of bumps for Queen of the Ring filming

Ash further noted that a lot of wrestling content were needed in the film and the production would have been impossible without including the real wrestlers. Talking about featuring a couple of shoot fights in the movie, they had to shoot for hours and hours, and henceforth, the likes of Toni Storm and Kamille would be taking bumps longer than they’d ever taken in a normal match.

While Toni Storm will be observing closely the box office results, this weekend, she’s also set for a rubber match with her protégé in Los Angeles. With the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance, Mariah May will challenge the champion in what would mark their third pay-per-view outing at this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2025 scheduled from the Crypto.com Arena in LA.