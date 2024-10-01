Mariah May is the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion who has been enjoying her stay at the top of the roster since late August. At the latest bygone Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, she defeated Yuka Sakazaki to go through the latest successful title defense with the title.

However, the post-match championship celebration was interrupted by former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, who ran in to stop Mariah May from further attacking Sakazaki in the ring. While this indicated a future feud between the two, things went further with May’s close friend Mina Shirakawa making her return to AEW.

Appearing on the screen, Mina looked a little confused as to why Mariah May had considered attacking Sakazaki in the first place while the champion was all smiles because she’s got back her bestie by her side. As a follow-up, AEW cameras later caught up with the two and the latter had some strong words to offer to Willow.

Mariah May blasted Willow Nightingale for ruining her celebratory moment.

Mentioning how she retained her championship at the AEW Grand Slam and that the “precious H-Cup angel” had flown all the way from Japan to see her, Mariah May accused Willow of ruining the moment. Verbally blasting the ex-champion, the UK native also noted that this should be one of the reasons that Mina should head back to Japan.

“Pro wrestling’s pain in the ass Willow Nightingale, that’s what happened. Now you have to go back to Japan? Why do you have to go back to Japan?” Mariah May questioned. “Willow, you ruined my celebration. It’s not my fault you have nothing to celebrate. Mina, give them something. Do the dance.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Interestingly, Mina Shirakawa dodged the question after Mariah May asked her why she had to return to Japan. She recently teamed up with May’s bitter rival Toni Storm at the STARDOM event on September 28th. This marked Storm’s first appearance since losing the Women’s World Championship at All In on August 25, and her first match for STARDOM in over five years.

Mariah May was the one to have dethroned Storm at All In with Mina being in attendance of that match in the United Kingdom. Going by the current storyline, Mina might be in line for a title match against the current champion as the two aren’t seemingly on the same page.