After a short hiatus following All In PPV in late August, Britt Baker returned to television through this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This episode went down from her hometown of Pittsburgh as she essentially received a perfect homecoming in the Steel City alongside a win against veteran Serena Deeb. Meanwhile, she also thinks that her recently bygone hiatus was justified.

Back at AEW All In, Mercedes Mone was able to successfully defend her TBS Championship against Britt Baker in a much-anticipated singles bout. Mone scored the clean pinfall win after hitting her opponent with a Mone Maker and thereby sending her on a hiatus.

To conclude the one-month time-off from AEW programming, it was announced on the September 21 edition of AEW Collision that Britt Baker would be making her return to AEW on the October 2 edition of Dynamite during the 5th anniversary of the show. While speaking to TV Insider for a new interview, she explained that her absence had to happen as she went back of the line after the title match loss.

Britt Baker comments on the expansion of AEW Women’s Division

Coming back from a ten-month-long hiatus back in June, Britt Baker had to deal with a tough phase due to a health crisis. In a separate conversation with Fightful, it was further noted how she was battling back injuries, seizures, and how she’s doing everything she can to continue with her wrestling aspirations.

Britt Baker also mentioned how it felt good to see the enlargement of the AEW Women’s Division where she was the official first entry as the first female signee in 2019,

“The AEW women’s division has grown exponentially and has been fantastic in the last year and two years. Whether I’m there or not, physically, I’m still part of it and part of the growth and birth of that. Every time there is a huge milestone for the women’s division, it makes my heart happy. I’m so happy and so excited. That’s my baby, the AEW women’s division.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Britt Baker has rightly been considered to be one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling for her contributions to the company’s female roster. In recent times, some negative aspects from her personal and professional lives seem to have dragged her back, a bit but she’s focused on staying away from all these negativities and achieving further success in her career.