AJ Lee Called Out By Top WWE Superstar To Come Out Of Retirement

Ever since CM Punk returned to the WWE, fans just can’t think beyond his wife AJ Lee possibly joining him on the ride. Despite there being no such confirmation available that the former WWE Star has been thinking of retirement, the aspect of seeing her inside the squared circle has been discussed big-time in recent times.

The success story of AJ Lee in the WWE is truly remarkable as she genuinely played a pivotal role in kick-starting the WWE Women’s Revolution. However, she never got to be an active part of the women’s roster after leaving pro wrestling back in 2015, immediately after WrestleMania 31. The latest in-ring return rumors were sparked after she posted a recent photo with her old ring gear.

On that note, while speaking on Gabby AF, top WWE Star Bayley was asked about the potential Royal Rumble surprises that are reserved for this year. She seemed very excited to throw out anyone who’d come out for a surprise entrance. This led to the mention of Mickie James’ possible return to the ring.

Bayley then named the likes of Lita and Trish Stratus but she admitted that she would let AJ Lee eliminate her from the women’s Royal Rumble match if she comes back,

“Whoever wants to do a surprise entrance, just get ready to get thrown out by me. Mickie James is always awesome, I would love to see her again. Her music hits hard. Trish and Lita are always so fun to get those reactions, although they were just around not too long ago, still a good reaction.”

“In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn’t mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That’s how much I respect her.”

Bayley and AJ Lee praised each other in the past

Previously while talking to the WWE After the Bell podcast, Bayley talked about one of the women superstars who has massively influenced her, and that someone was AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion made her realize she could be herself and not try to be someone she’s not.

In response, while speaking to Renee Paquette recently, AJ Lee talked about her favorite female talent and she believed that Bayley should be seen as the greatest women’s wrestler of all time. The Hugger also took to Twitter and sent her predecessor tons of gratitude for praising her.