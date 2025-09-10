Fans are buzzing all over social media regarding the return of AJ Lee on WWE television, which boosted merchandise sales on WWE Shop instantly. It now appears that last week’s episode of SmackDown also benefited from the appearance in a big way. Plus, WWE head-honcho Triple H admits that the pioneer wrestler hasn’t missed a beat despite her long absence from the scene.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, WWE Chief Content Officer addressed AJ Lee’s historic return and showered her with praise. He also addressed her upcoming match at Wrestlepalooza, teaming with CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, naming it the biggest mixed tag team match they’ve done since he and Stephanie McMahon teamed up against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34.

“It’s funny, she’s been out 10 years and hasn’t missed a beat. Just right in there as charismatic as ever. Fans are loving it so it’s going to be great,” Triple H noted on AJ Lee’s return.

“There’s a part of me that wants to say the biggest and the last really big high-profile mixed tag we did was myself and Steph, Kurt and Ronda at WrestleMania.”

WWE Raw: AJ Lee Opened Up On Mental Health Troubles On September 8 Episode

WWE SmackDown pulled its best viewership since July amid AJ Lee return

From the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, WWE SmackDown presented a loaded lineup, featuring appearances by John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and the highly anticipated return of AJ Lee. As a result, the weekly Friday night show also received a rating boost. The September 5 episode averaged 1.585 million viewers on USA Network, up 38.2 percent from the week prior. Plus, it marked the largest audience total for the show since July 25.

“WWE Evolution Was Absolutely Incredible,” Top Star Wants All-Women PLE Return

In more updates, Cory Hays of Bodyslam reports that more stars are waiting to return to WWE in the future after the successful AJ Lee re-entry to the scene: “Multiple returns to WWE TV are on the horizon.” Some of the big names are currently off TV for a while, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Ilja Dragunov, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Speaking of returns, Triple H has already confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be in attendance at Wrestlepalooza 2025, next weekend, the same premium live event where AJ Lee will return to action after a decade.