It was a pleasant night for the WWE Universe on last night’s episode of Raw, where AJ Lee returned for a promo segment after which WWE had confirmed that the latest returnee on their TV programming will officially team up with her husband, CM Punk, at Wrestlepalooza 2025 to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in mixed tag team match.

On the September 8 edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix that aired from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, AJ Lee came out for a promo segment on WWE television in over a decade. Apart from continuing her beef with Becky Lynch, she had an important message to share with the fans.

The former WWE Divas Champion talked about her time away, saying that she retired in 2015, thinking that she had accomplished everything that she was set out to do in wrestling. During her time off, she mostly focused on dealing with her mental health.

“I wasn’t healthy, I needed to take care of myself, get right. I went to therapy, I got treatment, and I found a way to turn all this mental chaos into my superpower,” AJ Lee said. “And man, the fight is not easy, everyday is a fight but let me tell you, if you’re going through the same thing, that fight is worth it, you’re worth it.”

AJ Lee’s promo was then interrupted by Becky Lynch, who wanted her Women’s Intercontinental title that she left in the ring on Friday’s SmackDown. She was instructed to get into the ring to receive it back. This brought out Seth Rollins, who further demanded that Lynch’s belt be given back.

AJ Lee instead suggested the above-mentioned mixed tag team match for Wrestlepalooza on September 20, which was denied. But then Punk came out and attempted a GTS, only for Rollins to escape the hold and agree to the tag match for the PLE.

AJ Lee issued a statement on her 2025 WWE return

Before appearing on WWE Raw, AJ Lee took to X/Twitter to share her first public reaction to her return and let everyone know that she’s back in the ring in public demand. She was happy to be sitting at home watching her husband take on the likes of Drew McIntyre, John Cena, or even Seth Rollins. But when Lynch put her hands on Punk, she couldn’t just sit idly on her couch.