AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

Ever since CM Punk made his earth-shattering comeback to the WWE, his wife AJ Lee has also been under the radar for a possible return. Being one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling, fans weren’t happy about her sudden retirement that came almost a decade ago. The urge of new-age female talents was always there to get her back in some dream matches.

Recently, AJ Lee dropped an interesting Instagram story, where she showed off her old pro wrestling boots which were high-top Chuck Taylor shoes. She also included an interesting caption that made fans think that she was targeting for a return,

“Hello darkness, my old friend.”

The buzz intensified after her training video with CM Punk went viral on the internet. Fans started suggesting that AJ Lee would eventually enter the 2024 Royal Rumble match. It further made sense as Punk himself will be making his WWE in-ring TV return after 10 years on the same show. However, his life partner may not be coming back with him, after all.

To address all those speculations around her, AJ Lee posted a story on her Instagram account to address the situation and clarify the situation with her fans. She made it clear that she’s still retired from in-ring competition and that her status isn’t changing soon,

“I bumped for @heelsstarz & @cmpunk and then went back into retirement.”

AJ Lee says she’s still retired: ‘Bumped for Heels and CM Punk and then went right back into retirement’ pic.twitter.com/PzQkQ8Wocr — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) December 31, 2023

AJ Lee announced retirement due to a neck injury

For those who don’t remember, AJ Lee’s last wrestling match took place on March 30, 2015, on WWE Raw, where she teamed up with Naomi (Trinity) and Paige (Saraya) to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins. WWE officially announced her retirement from competition, a week later.

Speaking on The Sessions Podcast hosted by Renee Paquette, AJ Lee revealed that a neck injury was the original reason why she opted to hang up her boots from in-ring action. She isn’t exactly sure when she hurt her neck, but she’s pretty sure it happened during a match with Paige, another WWE Superstar whose WWE career also came to a halt due to a neck injury,

“I f*cked up her move. I like, jumped a little early and I landed on the top of my head, couldn’t feel my legs, and they were like, ‘You gotta sell to hard cam,’ and I was like, [whispering] ‘I can’t feel my legs.’ And then I just roll over and sell to harm came.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

