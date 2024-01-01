AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

All

WWE

AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 12:50 PM

AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

Ever since CM Punk made his earth-shattering comeback to the WWE, his wife AJ Lee has also been under the radar for a possible return. Being one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling, fans weren’t happy about her sudden retirement that came almost a decade ago. The urge of new-age female talents was always there to get her back in some dream matches.

Recently, AJ Lee dropped an interesting Instagram story, where she showed off her old pro wrestling boots which were high-top Chuck Taylor shoes. She also included an interesting caption that made fans think that she was targeting for a return,

“Hello darkness, my old friend.”

WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

The buzz intensified after her training video with CM Punk went viral on the internet. Fans started suggesting that AJ Lee would eventually enter the 2024 Royal Rumble match. It further made sense as Punk himself will be making his WWE in-ring TV return after 10 years on the same show. However, his life partner may not be coming back with him, after all.

To address all those speculations around her, AJ Lee posted a story on her Instagram account to address the situation and clarify the situation with her fans. She made it clear that she’s still retired from in-ring competition and that her status isn’t changing soon,

“I bumped for @heelsstarz & @cmpunk and then went back into retirement.”

The Rock Continues Teasing His Return At WWE Wreatlemania 40

AJ Lee announced retirement due to a neck injury

For those who don’t remember, AJ Lee’s last wrestling match took place on March 30, 2015, on WWE Raw, where she teamed up with Naomi (Trinity) and Paige (Saraya) to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins. WWE officially announced her retirement from competition, a week later.

Seth Rollins Ended 2023 With An Unprecedented Record In The WWE

Speaking on The Sessions Podcast hosted by Renee Paquette, AJ Lee revealed that a neck injury was the original reason why she opted to hang up her boots from in-ring action. She isn’t exactly sure when she hurt her neck, but she’s pretty sure it happened during a match with Paige, another WWE Superstar whose WWE career also came to a halt due to a neck injury,

“I f*cked up her move. I like, jumped a little early and I landed on the top of my head, couldn’t feel my legs, and they were like, ‘You gotta sell to hard cam,’ and I was like, [whispering] ‘I can’t feel my legs.’ And then I just roll over and sell to harm came.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Top Match Featuring Roman Reigns Voted WWE Match Of The Year 2023

Tagged:

aj lee

cm punk

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors
AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

Jan 1, 2024, 12:50 PM

WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023
WWE’s Most Watched TV Segments Revealed For 2023

Jan 1, 2024, 12:43 PM

WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback
WWE Live Event: CM Punk Wins His Second Match Since 2023 Comeback

Jan 1, 2024, 12:38 PM

Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024
Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 12:33 PM

Sasha Banks No Longer Talking To WWE For Speculated 2024 Return?
Sasha Banks No Longer Talking To WWE For Speculated 2024 Return?

Jan 1, 2024, 12:28 PM

The Rock Continues Teasing His Return At WWE Wreatlemania 40
The Rock Continues Teasing His Return At WWE Wreatlemania 40

Dec 31, 2023, 5:28 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy