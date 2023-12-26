Top Match Featuring Roman Reigns Voted WWE Match Of The Year 2023

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Top Match Featuring Roman Reigns Voted WWE Match Of The Year 2023

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM

Top Match Featuring Roman Reigns Voted WWE Match Of The Year 2023

Roman Reigns has featured in the least in-ring action throughout the entire 2023 by competing in just 11 matches which was down by 79% given by his performances in early years. He has been the workhorse of the WWE since debuting on the main roster back in the last decade. But a huge change was noted since his transition to The Tribal Chief which essentially keeps him under the marquee spotlight.

Best 2023 Match of the Year contenders revealed

During this year’s Wrestlemania season, Cody Rhodes may have failed to finish the story in his match against Roman Reigns but the two ended up delivering WWE’s best match of the year. Earlier this month, WWE started a fan-voting series to get their opinion on what the best match of the year could be. The tournament had the following matches to be chosen from:

SummerSlam: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
WrestleMania 39: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Payback: Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch
WrestleMania 39: Fatal Four-Way Men’s Tag Team Match
Monday Night RAW: Chad Gable vs. Gunther
WrestleMania 39: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Money In The Bank: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns
WrestleMania 39: Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther vs. Sheamus
Backlash: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest
NXT Deadline: Men’s Iron Survivor Match
WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
Backlash: IYO Sky vs. Bianca Belair
Elimination Chamber: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns
WrestleMania 39: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
NXT No Mercy: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes set to headline Wrestlemania 40?

In the end, the final two matches came down to WWE’s American Nightmare battling The Head of the Table with his SummerSlam 2023 showdown with Brock Lesnar. Ultimately, the Wrestlemania 39 bout ended up being the winner. Being the greatest show in sports entertainment, WrestleMania is known for hosting some of the most memorable matches, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes got the recognition, this time around.

Meanwhile, this match is again set to headline Wrestlemania in 2024. Ringside News previously reported a couple of ideas that were being nurtured around the headliner bout including Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER. Ultimately, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in a rematch from this year’s show of shows have always been on the card to be in the main event scene.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interfered In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles

Tagged:

cody rhodes

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WrestleMania 39

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

wwe wrestlemania 39

