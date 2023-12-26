Top Match Featuring Roman Reigns Voted WWE Match Of The Year 2023

Roman Reigns has featured in the least in-ring action throughout the entire 2023 by competing in just 11 matches which was down by 79% given by his performances in early years. He has been the workhorse of the WWE since debuting on the main roster back in the last decade. But a huge change was noted since his transition to The Tribal Chief which essentially keeps him under the marquee spotlight.

During this year’s Wrestlemania season, Cody Rhodes may have failed to finish the story in his match against Roman Reigns but the two ended up delivering WWE’s best match of the year. Earlier this month, WWE started a fan-voting series to get their opinion on what the best match of the year could be. The tournament had the following matches to be chosen from:

SummerSlam: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 39: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Payback: Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 39: Fatal Four-Way Men’s Tag Team Match

Monday Night RAW: Chad Gable vs. Gunther

WrestleMania 39: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Money In The Bank: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 39: Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther vs. Sheamus

Backlash: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

NXT Deadline: Men’s Iron Survivor Match

WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Crown Jewel: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Backlash: IYO Sky vs. Bianca Belair

Elimination Chamber: Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 39: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

NXT No Mercy: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes set to headline Wrestlemania 40?

In the end, the final two matches came down to WWE’s American Nightmare battling The Head of the Table with his SummerSlam 2023 showdown with Brock Lesnar. Ultimately, the Wrestlemania 39 bout ended up being the winner. Being the greatest show in sports entertainment, WrestleMania is known for hosting some of the most memorable matches, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes got the recognition, this time around.

Meanwhile, this match is again set to headline Wrestlemania in 2024. Ringside News previously reported a couple of ideas that were being nurtured around the headliner bout including Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER. Ultimately, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in a rematch from this year’s show of shows have always been on the card to be in the main event scene.

