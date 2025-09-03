Going by the happenings on television and the insider reports, AJ Lee is headed back to WWE ten years after her retirement. As of this writing, she is scheduled to team up with her husband, CM Punk, at Wrestlepalooza 2025 in a mixed tag team match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, WWE is planning to have AJ Lee return to the ring at their first premium live event on ESPN’s new streaming service on September 20. That being said, her on-screen return is imminent, and it might be happening on this week’s episode of SmackDown, which will take place in Chicago. CM Punk already revealed on last night’s Raw that he will appear on the show.

CM Punk hints at AJ Lee’s return on social media

To further rile things up, Punk teased AJ Lee’s return by posting the following on his Instagram story: “Okay… you asked for it!” Reportedly, the news of the former WWE Divas Champion’s return has been met with enthusiasm across the roster, especially among younger wrestlers who cited this name as an inspiration during their initial years as fans. Many within WWE have not seen or spoken with her since her 2015 departure, but those who have maintained contact with her described their exchanges as positive.

A veteran wrestler, who never had the chance to share the ring with AJ Lee, admitted her shock that this comeback is happening. It was noted that while CM Punk brushed off the speculation about her return, it appears that his stance was to be more respectful to her personal decisions than to reject the idea.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reported last night that WWE was planning AJ Lee’s return match for Wrestlepalooza. Hence, the imminent return was heavily implied by Punk on Raw when he asked General Manager Adam Pearce where WWE SmackDown is on Friday. The latest upcoming blue brand episode will coincidentally emanate from Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where he and his wife reside.

Fightful further added that if Wrestlepalooza 2025 does offer AJ Lee’s returning match, then it won’t “necessarily be a one-off” outing for her. Rather, WWE is hopeful to get her booked for some more upcoming appearances.