Earlier this year, the whereabouts of the Crown Jewel 2025 WWE premium live event were officially confirmed, affirming that it’s going to be a relocation for the event in terms of the original host country. Saudi Arabia has been the home of the PLE, but it was changed this time around, as WWE announced a takeover from Australia instead.

With Crown Jewel 2025 being shifted to Australia, expectations are high that a new champion will be crowned at or ahead of the international show. Recently, Naomi vacated the Women’s World Championship due to pregnancy.

In a follow-up on this week’s Raw, Adam Pearce announced that a new champion will be crowned at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, where IYO SKY will face the present number-one contender Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant title.

While IYO and Stephanie would be competing for the title at the next PLE, the inaugural WWE show on ESPN, the eventual plan is to put the title back on Rhea Ripley. This comes after Billi Bhatti reports that WWE wants to book Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s World Championship at Crown Jewel 2025 in her home country of Australia.

Rhea Ripley reportedly facing IYO SKY at Crown Jewel 2025

In more updates to the plan, WWE wants to make the title change happen by having Rhea finally defeat IYO SKY at Crown Jewel 2025, as the ongoing angle in the Raw women’s division is that Rhea has never defeated IYO in a singles match. This does mean that IYO SKY is going to defeat Stephanie Vaquer to become the new Women’s World Champion at Wrestlepalooza, later this month.

On this week’s Raw, Rhea Ripley said that she will do anything it takes to earn a Women’s World Championship shot. Asuka showed up and questioned Ripley’s willingness to go after a title shot before IYO SKY has even won the title. As it appears, Ripley will eventually get her shot at the title at Crown Jewel 2025 against her frenemy, SKY.

Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event is being listed as part of a takeover in Perth, Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night Smackdown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. John Cena has been booked to make his final WWE appearance in Australia at the PLE.