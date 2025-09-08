AJ Lee came back to the WWE as soon as the rumor mill started heating up with her return updates from Clash in Paris onward. Within a week of the premium live event, she has not only shown up on a WWE show but has also signed a full-time deal with the company, signaling that she’s not here for just a one-off appearance during her comeback stint.

Going by the earlier updates, WWE wanted AJ Lee back into the fold to garner attention from the pro-wrestling circuit and social media, and they’ve experienced huge success by the numbers after she showed up on SmackDown. In the first 24 hours, videos of her return generated a combined 130 million views on social media.

In light of the success, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed on Sunday that AJ Lee will appear on the red brand tonight, marking her first night on the flagship show of the WWE since competing on the post-Wrestlemania 31 edition with Paige in a tag team match to suffer a loss at the hands of The Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella.

AJ Lee’s WWE return was a massive backstage hit

Fightful Select further reported that several WWE Superstars were backstage at SmackDown on Friday night, despite not having any scheduled or expected appearances on television. They just wanted to be present backstage on the show to witness AJ Lee’s return and be a part of the atmosphere. As the comeback of the former WWE Divas Champion was dubbed a “curtain sellout,” several stars came to the entryway to watch what unfolded on SmackDown.

On the September 5 episode of SmackDown, AJ Lee returned to television after more than a decade to seek vengeance on Becky Lynch on her husband, CM Punk’s behalf. She attacked the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, after The Man disrespected Punk throughout the week and also cost him a world title match at Clash in Paris.

Now that AJ Lee is all set to grace tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, the expectation is that her Mixed Tag Team match alongside CM Punk against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be confirmed on the show for WWE–ESPN joint venture, Wrestlepalooza set for September 20.