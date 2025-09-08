Upon making his shocking return at last month’s SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar is all set to resume his wrestling stint in the WWE, and he’s seemingly not done with his career despite all the recent roadblocks. Following SummerSlam, his second appearance came this past Friday on SmackDown to ruin the John Cena vs. Sami Zayn United States Title match in what appeared to be Cena’s final SmackDown appearance.

Before appearing on television, Brock Lesnar reportedly broke a long-time tradition in the WWE. According to the reports of Fightful Select, The Beast Incarnate arrived in Chicago one day before SmackDown. Thus, he broke his original tradition of arriving for a show on the day of the event to keep the shock value intact with his appearance.

On the September 5 episode of SmackDown, John Cena was wrestling Sami Zayn in the opening match when Brock Lesnar came out and planted both competitors with multiple F5s. After the segment, WWE quickly confirmed Lesnar vs. Cena as the headliner match of Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Major Reunion Planned For WWE – ESPN September PLE

The last John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match coming at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Wrestlepalooza WWE premium live event on Saturday, September 20th, will mark the beginning of a new era in WWE as the company’s Premium Live Events will start airing on ESPN DTC streaming services for viewers in the USA. WWE has announced John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event attraction for the night.

In addition, they’re now promoting the match as their final encounter on social media, “John Cena and Brock Lesnar set to wage war one final time at Wrestlepalooza.”

That being said, it’s safe to assume that the renewed feud at SummerSlam will only have one match this time and will end at Wrestlepalooza, causing no rematch at Crown Jewel in October. The 17-time World Champion will only have five appearances left in his retirement tour after his showdown with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE will likely add CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and The Usos vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the Wrestlepalooza match-card in the coming days, while IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship is already set.