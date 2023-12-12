WWE Raw: CM Punk Chooses Home Brand; Confronts Seth Rollins

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

WWE Raw: CM Punk Chooses Home Brand; Confronts Seth Rollins

Arindam Pal
Dec 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM

WWE Raw: CM Punk Chooses Home Brand; Confronts Seth Rollins

All eyes were on CM Punk as he was walking into this week’s WWE Raw to make a big decision of choosing his home brand. Since returning to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, he had traveled to all the three brands that WWE has to offer and last night was the night where he was going to declare which brand offered him the best contract.

That being said, CM Punk appeared on WWE Raw in the second hour which took place from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. He was quick to mention that he debuted in this building and it is also the building where he walked out of WWE. He had apologies to offer for letting down the fans.

Punk also stated that WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has offered him a better deal in comparison to what SmackDown and NXT offered him. After being 10 years in the making Punk finally claimed to be home for the contract offered by the red brand.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins let his hatred known about CM Punk

The former Straight Edge Leader also declared him to be the newest WWE Raw Superstar. Pearce officially signed him into the contract in the middle of the ring after which World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came out. They had a staredown for almost a minute. Rollins took a mic and welcomed Punk to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins then warned Punk by stating the following,

“Don’t you dare call this place your home.”

Ronda Rousey Has “No Shot” At Returning To UFC Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

Rollins then went on a rant about how Punk abandoned this place and tried to tear this place down. So, it’s his responsibility to protect this place from people like Punk. Unleashing hatred on Punk, Rollins said that he wanted Punk to be on WWE Raw because this was Punk’s last chance. Down the road, Punk might be going to self-destruct again and he’d be the one to shut the door on Punk’s legacy.

Rollins said if Punk still has the opportunity to earn a shot and face him for the World Title, then only, he will tell Punk who the Best in the World is. Punk had heard enough disrespectful comments from Rollins and he made his second decision on WWE Raw – Entering the Royal Rumble 2024 and then coming after Seth Rollins’ world heavyweight title.

cm punk

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Royal Rumble 2024 Bombshell Dropped By CM Punk On WWE Raw
Royal Rumble 2024 Bombshell Dropped By CM Punk On WWE Raw

Dec 12, 2023, 11:37 AM

WWE Raw: CM Punk Chooses Home Brand; Confronts Seth Rollins
WWE Raw: CM Punk Chooses Home Brand; Confronts Seth Rollins

Dec 12, 2023, 11:32 AM

WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode
WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

Dec 11, 2023, 2:04 PM

WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Throws Shed On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Upon Return
WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Throws Shed On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Upon Return

Dec 9, 2023, 11:22 AM

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

Dec 7, 2023, 2:03 PM

CM Punk’s Behavior To Be Tested In His First Feud After 2023 WWE Return
CM Punk’s Behavior To Be Tested In His First Feud After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:40 PM

