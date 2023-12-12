WWE Raw: CM Punk Chooses Home Brand; Confronts Seth Rollins

All eyes were on CM Punk as he was walking into this week’s WWE Raw to make a big decision of choosing his home brand. Since returning to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, he had traveled to all the three brands that WWE has to offer and last night was the night where he was going to declare which brand offered him the best contract.

That being said, CM Punk appeared on WWE Raw in the second hour which took place from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. He was quick to mention that he debuted in this building and it is also the building where he walked out of WWE. He had apologies to offer for letting down the fans.

Punk also stated that WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has offered him a better deal in comparison to what SmackDown and NXT offered him. After being 10 years in the making Punk finally claimed to be home for the contract offered by the red brand.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins let his hatred known about CM Punk

The former Straight Edge Leader also declared him to be the newest WWE Raw Superstar. Pearce officially signed him into the contract in the middle of the ring after which World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came out. They had a staredown for almost a minute. Rollins took a mic and welcomed Punk to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins then warned Punk by stating the following,

“Don’t you dare call this place your home.”

Ronda Rousey Has “No Shot” At Returning To UFC Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

CM Punk makes his decision on the brand he picks, and Seth Rollins pulls up for the staredown we have been waiting for. Full segment for the all folks that don't want to watch 3 hours of this show…lol #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BmA0hOoGAT — FAR (@FAR_5222) December 12, 2023

Rollins then went on a rant about how Punk abandoned this place and tried to tear this place down. So, it’s his responsibility to protect this place from people like Punk. Unleashing hatred on Punk, Rollins said that he wanted Punk to be on WWE Raw because this was Punk’s last chance. Down the road, Punk might be going to self-destruct again and he’d be the one to shut the door on Punk’s legacy.

Rollins said if Punk still has the opportunity to earn a shot and face him for the World Title, then only, he will tell Punk who the Best in the World is. Punk had heard enough disrespectful comments from Rollins and he made his second decision on WWE Raw – Entering the Royal Rumble 2024 and then coming after Seth Rollins’ world heavyweight title.