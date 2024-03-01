AJ Styles Looking Forward To Compete In A WWE Rematch Against John Cena

After a long wait, AJ Styles finally arrived in the WWE from the indie professional wrestling scene where he mostly spent his career in the early days. It was in 2016 when he shocked the world after showing up at the Royal Rumble match and since then he experienced a meteoric rise in the company. It was hailed as one of the greatest Rumble moments in history.

Soon after coming to the WWE, AJ Styles immediately entered into feuds with the company’s top stars, which led to some dream matches. His stint started with two top feuds against the franchise players of the company – Roman Reigns and John Cena. Especially the match with the latter name was never supposed to happen but it did go down, offering a trilogy for the pro-wrestling fans.

But when these two names finally locked horns inside the squared circle, they showed undeniable chemistry which left the fans wanting more. Over almost a year in 2016-17, AJ Styles and John Cena put on some incredible matches. Multiple years have passed since their storied rivalry and AJ is still gunning for a rematch.

AJ Styles details on in-ring chemistry with John Cena

AJ Styles recently appeared on the Reality of Wrestling channel for an interview session where he admitted that he wants another match with The Cenation Leader since it was fun to be in the ring with him. The two of them offer different caricatures of wrestling which led him to believe that perhaps it’s the opposites that further showcased their chemistry,

“I think there’s a lot of us that would like to mix it up with Cena one last time and I’m definitely one of those guys. We had some chemistry that I can’t explain. Maybe it’s opposites attract, I guess you’d say, and me and John are definitely that kind of dance partners where, you know, it was always fun getting in the ring with him. It was always big, it was always special, and it was always great. So I look forward to hopefully, before he retires, jumping in the ring with him one more time.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

AJ Styles was away from the WWE TV scene for the better part of late 2023 but soon after coming back, he got to be a part of the biggest match of his career at Royal Rumble 2024 when he took on Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.