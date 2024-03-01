John Cena Chooses Surprising International Venue For Ideal WWE Retirement Match

John Cena’s return to the WWE in a full-time schedule was a big surprise for the fans in late 2023 as they weren’t expecting to see him coming back, all of a sudden. Later, reports claimed that the opportunity for his comeback was facilitated by the SAG-AFTRA Strike, as the whole of Hollywood came to a halt. His future with WWE is currently unclear as the strike is over and he has to fulfill all the filming commitments.

With Hollywood clearly in the forefront of his career, John Cena has been vocal about his impending retirement from WWE competition in the recent past. He admittedly has a short amount of time left to compete and that eventually leads him to think about his exit strategy while leaving the door wide open for the younger stars in the WWE.

John Cena wants retirement in the United Kingdom

While appearing on The One Show on BBC, John Cena noted about having decided on an arena for his final match. The response came after he faced the question of having a desired venue for his last match alongside one last opponent. It was noted by the 16-time world champion that he would love to compete in the final match of his career in London’s O2 arena.

“So I’ve gone by the construct in my life of never trying to pick my opponents because that’s way above my pay grade, but I’ve been an active advocate for London to be a host of WrestleMania. A lot of people think when I go out in the middle of the ring and I say that, it’s just for the local moment, like, ‘We’re the show, we want to make the show happy,’” John Cena continued.

“Fans in the UK, WWE fans are the best, and fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel. I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent, but if I could choose a venue, it’d be the O2 in London. So I hope we can make that happen.”

This isn’t the first time that John Cena pointed out his appreciation for the passionate WWE fans in the UK, particularly in London. Previously, he openly expressed his advocacy for London to host WrestleMania while appearing at the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2023. But the final decision in this regard will be taken by the WWE.

