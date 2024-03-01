CM Punk Added To The Final WWE Raw Episode Before Wrestlemania 40

Since coming back to the WWE in late 2023, CM Punk was determined on his mission to finish the story at Wrestlemania 40. But heading into the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE Raw, an injury scare broke out around the top star who was supposed to be in a marquee match on the PLE card. Eventually, that injury was confirmed by the superstar himself and thereafter by the WWE.

It was confirmed that CM Punk’s triceps injury at the Royal Rumble won’t allow him to appear at WrestleMania 40. He won’t be able to compete while recovering in the post-surgery phase. However, WWE ensured that won’t fully be out of the equation by bringing him onboard on a few episodes on the Road to Wrestlemania 40.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 Match Card After New Announcements

WWE is currently advertising CM Punk to make a monumental return on the final Raw before WrestleMania 40 in Brooklyn on April 1st at the Barclays Center. The show having the final builds for the biggest PLE of the year will witness the former WWE Champion’s first WWE TV appearance on Raw since the post-Royal Rumble episode, where he announced his triceps injury and got attacked by Drew McIntyre.

Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio

CM Punk already involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre

During this absence, McIntyre is keeping the feud on with CM Punk by dropping pipe bombs on him during promos and by mimicking him. The current number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Title also takes shots at him on Social Media and we might just get to see a confrontation between the two on the Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 40.

On WWE prospect, CM Punk was last seen at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference, where he worked as a Host of the show. He also appeared in attendance at the recent UFC 298 PPV only to be heavily booed by the fans present for the MMA event.

During an interview at UFC 298 conducted by Caroline Pearce, CM Punk mentioned 6-8 months of recovery period from the injury,

“We’re thinking maybe six to eight months, but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete. I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I’ll be when I come back.”