The “never say never” phrase is now applicable to Alberto Del Rio, who was once banished from the WWE locker room for misconduct with talents and officials. When it was supposed that the door for the WWE was permanently closed for him, it opened through the ongoing WWE-AAA partnership that was confirmed during Wrestlemania 41 week.

For the record, WWE has not yet finalized its deal to acquire AAA, but the company is already signing some of the top names from the legendary Mexican promotion. According to the latest offered by Super Luchas Editor-in-Chief Ernesto Ocamo, several AAA stars have signed with WWE as part of the growing partnership including Alberto Del Rio.

Apart from the former WWE talent, now going by the name of Alberto El Patron some of the talents like Hijo de Dr. Wagner, Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, La Hiedra, Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and Niño Hamburguesa are also expected to show up on WWE programming in the future.

The most surprising name on the list is Alberto El Patron, formerly known in WWE as Alberto Del Rio. It happened despite the past legal issues and multiple controversies. Since the acquisition has been confirmed, he’s now expected to wrestle under WWE’s banner through AAA. However, it’s yet unclear whether he will actually appear on WWE television, that’s on the company’s weekly TV programming.

Alberto Del Rio was previously released, twice by the WWE

Looking back at Alberto Del Rio’s history with the WWE, it wasn’t smooth, so to speak. He was released in 2014 after a backstage incident with a social media manager after he reportedly made a racist remark to the concerned person. He returned in 2015 but left again in 2016, following a Wellness Policy violation and creative frustrations.

In 2020, he was arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexual assault. Although those charges were dropped in 2021, the case damaged his reputation in the pro wrestling industry. During this time, Alberto Del Rio made sporadic appearances for AAA and also captured the title for the promotion.

Before his release in 2016, Alberto Del Rio was also in a controversial relationship with another former WWE Superstar Paige aka Saraya, as the duo came to the news for all the wrong reasons. The two went their separate ways in life after having some major fallouts.