Brock Lesnar has previously been named the biggest box office attraction in the WWE for a reason. Starting in the early 2010s, he used to be the marquee star for most of the Big-Four WWE premium live events when Vince McMahon was in charge of things. He could have retained that similar position even after McMahon was gone, if not a lawsuit would have appeared to be a hindrance.

Since the summer of 2023, Brock Lesnar’s name hasn’t been on WWE programming and even years later, the company is making efforts to erase all his associations from the contexts, as much as possible. Despite the fact that WWE, under the new TKO banner, has distanced itself from The Beast Incarnate, a Hall of Famer believes that a lucrative paycheck would bring him back to the scene.

WWE legend JBL recently weighed in on the WWE – Brock Lesnar situation during a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast. Upon getting asked by host Conrad Thompson about whether WWE would be interested in bringing back the former champion, JBL was quick to point out how money matters the most to anybody,

“Like anybody, you still like the limelight, and the temptation to come back, and it’s not just the limelight. There’s gonna be a figure that comes that has two commas in it that they’re gonna offer him to come back, and I think he’ll take it and I hope he does.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Brock Lesnar previously came out of WWE retirement, twice

JBL’s assumption could appear to be true, as WWE previously brought Brock Lesnar back from retirement on two occasions. In 2015, he almost walked away from the company before Vince McMahon committed him to a new contract, throwing him a handsome paycheck. A similar instance occurred in 2021 as he returned at Summerslam 2021 before walking away from the scene amid the COVID pandemic.

However, the next time around, Brock Lesnar has to clear himself from the Janel Grant lawsuit that clearly alleged Grant was “ordered” to send sexually explicit content to The Beast at McMahon’s request. While the former WWE talent has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the explicit media request included a specific demand for videos of her urinating as part of contract negotiations. Plus, an in-person meeting between the two was reportedly scrapped due to bad weather.