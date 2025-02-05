The loudest pop for the Royal Rumble returnees was reserved for Alexa Bliss which seemingly proves how popular she’s among the WWE fans in his modern era. After being out of sight for over a couple of years, fans were eager to see the Cleveland-native back in action and they filled up the scene with thunderous ovations. The reactions garnered so much attention that even reportedly reached Hollywood.

According to the reports of PWInsider, Alexa Bliss coming back to the WWE wasn’t just a good aspect for her professional wrestling career but rather it also garnered attention from the mainstream circuit. The positive reactions thrown by the public even put her on the radar of the entertainment executives who are actively scouting WWE talent for potential film and TV roles.

With WWE gradually expanding its Netflix deal in the coming days, content produced by the company will have boosted visibility. As such, industry sources are paying closer attention to WWE superstars in the hope of crossover projects in mainstream entertainment. The hope is that Alexa Bliss’ standout return moment and the explosive fan reaction should lead her to grab some projects, after all.

List of Hollywood & TV projects featuring Alexa Bliss

Those who are following Alexa Bliss’ career, would know that she’s not new to Hollywood & TV projects. You can check out the listed ventures given below where she had featured in the past,

– WWE Total Divas (Season 7, 2017) – E’s popular reality program first introduced the then women’s champion into TV to spill the beans on her real life.

– Punky Brewster (2021) – Alexa Bliss made a guest appearance in her wrestling persona alongside Charlotte Flair.

– The Masked Singer (Season 9, 2023) – The WWE Superstar competed as the character “Axolotl” and was eliminated during “Country Night.”

– Uncool with Alexa Bliss (Podcast) – In this case, she appeared to be a podcast host, sharing personal stories and insights into her life outside of wrestling.

– Sakamoto Days (2025) – She voiced the character of Obiguro in the English dub of this popular adaptation.

– In 2020, Alexa Bliss appeared as herself in a Bowling For Soup music video for a track that bears her name.