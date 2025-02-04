Alexa Bliss received the loudest pop amongst the surprise returnees that the WWE women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchups had produced. She was absent from the follow-up edition of Monday Night Raw, last night but she’s ultimately here to say as suggested through her latest contract details as revealed through a reliable source.

WWE and Alexa Bliss finalized a deal on Saturday morning, just hours before the Royal Rumble match. According to the reports of Fightful Select, the deal was negotiated through Paragon Talent’s Mojo and Steve Kaye, with WWE flying the top female superstar into Indianapolis the same day to keep everything a top secret.

It was noted that even the talent involved in the match didn’t know that Alexa Bliss was coming back until she showed up at the arena before the match. As such, WWE was looking forward to bringing her back for months, and they had already prepared for her return behind the scenes by setting up merchandise for her. The former champion had also been in production weeks before the Rumble which further signals that her return was always in the pipeline.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Brand Assignment Revealed After Royal Rumble 2025 Return

WWE still has Alexa Bliss under her old contract

WWE has Alexa Bliss under a contract but it had to be extended due to prior hiatuses, including the maternity leave starting from January 2023. While WWE originally wanted her to fulfill the remainder of her existing contract as they had been paying her throughout her absence, the star reportedly pushed for a new deal.

WWE Raw: Elimination Chamber Qualifiers To Continue On February 10 Episode

It now appears that the team of Alexa Bliss managed to grad the new deal after all although it’s not been confirmed. Even if no agreement had been reached, WWE still has time left on her old deal which they could easily utilize, further pushing the fact that her return was inevitable by any means.

Entering at the number 21 spot, Alexa Bliss received a thunderous reaction from the crowd present at the Lucas Oil Stadium which turned out to be the loudest pop of the Rumble. This turned out to be her first match since her Raw Women’s Championship loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.