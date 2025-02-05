The ever-controversial Steph De Lander is back on TNA television after an injury hiatus in the early phase of 2025. Given the undergone neck surgery in late 2024, this return has happened much earlier than expected. However, she’s still on the road to recovery and it will take some time for her to get back into in-ring capacity.

Recently, things took a strange turn on social media for Steph De Lander after she posted a celebratory tweet following the January 30 episode of TNA iMPACT. Sharing a photo with the current TNA roster member & also her real-life boyfriend, Mance Warner, she confidently declared, “WE RUN TNA.”

Most of the fans of Steph De Lander were hyped over the message as she tended to be calling the shots with Mance. But, one Twitter user took things way too far. A fan asked why Mance Warner always looks surprised, the former WWE star fired back with an interesting response: “You’d have your eyes wide open if you got to see my a** walk in front of you all day too.”

Things got a bit weird after another fan going by the name of Greggy SweetCheeks jumped into the conversation with the comment, “I’d let you take dumps right on my face and wouldn’t even file a lawsuit.” While Steph De Lander didn’t give an elaborative response to the nasty comment, she simply wrote, “Insane behavior,” essentially asking the fan to stay within the limit.

Ex WWE Star Steph De Lander Comments On People Judging Them “For Using Sexuality”

You’d have your eyes wide open if you got to see my ass walk in front of you all day too https://t.co/VDpYwGqNif — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 31, 2025

Insane behaviour https://t.co/tPVg1rJYLl — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 31, 2025

Steph De Lander allied with real-life boyfriend on TNA TV

Steph De Lander took to her X handle to share an update on her neck surgery being successful on October 17. After the announcement of this injury came on TNA’s live TV programming at Victory Road, fans were in doubt whether this was just a kayfabe angle. However, the legit surgical procedure has been sidelining her from action ever since.

It was on the January 23 episode of TNA iMPACT that Steph De Lander showed up interrupting a segment from Sami Callihan and declared herself to be the TNA Digital Media Champion as inherited followed by her divorce with PCO. She then also introduced Mance Warner as her boyfriend and had a short make-out session with him in the ring after Mance destroyed Callihan.