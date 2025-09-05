After coming back to the WWE, it definitely forced Alexa Bliss to stay away from her daughter in quick intervals, which is a tough choice. Admittedly, she is a protective mother who doesn’t really want the baby to be looked after by someone outside her family. This is one of the challenges of motherhood that Little Miss Bliss has been dealing with ever since her return to the WWE in early 2025.

During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, Alexa Bliss didn’t hold back about how hard it’s been adjusting to life on the road, even though WWE has nixed most of its untelevised live event schedule during each of the weekend shows. While being away from her home, she can’t easily trust people who are appointed to watch her daughter.

When asked about trusting babysitters, Alexa Bliss admitted that it’s not easy for her, and mostly, her grandparents are tasked with the duties. Touting herself as an overprotective mother, she gave an example of a crazy instance. Nikki Bella also agreed on relating to the scenario since she also has to leave her baby son with babysitters at times.

“I don’t trust everybody. I don’t trust anybody.’ You know what I mean? I’m like, ‘So, like, our parents watch her, you know, and… but… and then we have one babysitter that will watch her in LA.’” Alexa Bliss continued.

“But that was a whole process of, you know, meeting her a few times and having her interact with Hrix a little bit and then our first trip was literally down the street and then back and just, you know, it was… I’m that crazy mother.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Alexa Bliss missed the entirety of WWE programming in 2023 & 2024

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Hendrix Rouge, on November 27, 2023, which was the reason for her longest absence from WWE TV in the first place. Then she returned to the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match after being gone for a couple of years amid thunderous reactions from the audience.

Following another short hiatus, Alexa Bliss started regularly appearing on WWE SmackDown on Friday nights from the May 9 episode, where she teamed up with the second-ever women’s United States Champion, Zelina Vega. During the conversation, the former women’s champion also noted that traveling with WWE has become less glamorous now that her daughter often comes along during the ride.