Since entering the WWE main roster fray in 2016, Alexa Bliss has established herself as one of the company’s cornerstone figures. Since 2023, she has been a key figure in the women’s division, being a five-time world champion. Her status changed in early 2023 after she came up short in a Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble.

Motherhood and a skin cancer diagnosis sent Alexa Bliss to the longest hiatus of her WWE career, which lasted for more than two years before she found her way back to WWE TV through the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. She has now credited two current WWE Superstars for helping her prepare for the much-anticipated WWE return.

During her appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show, Alexa Bliss revealed that WWE contacted her just after midnight the night before the Royal Rumble. Following the emergency call, she arrived at the venue, Lucas Oil Stadium, just two hours before showtime and received immediate support backstage, thanks to two of the longtime WWE Superstars.

Bayley and Natalya helped Alexa Bliss out for her WWE comeback

In the conversation with the two WWE Hall of Famers, Alexa Bliss highlighted how the locker room veterans, Bayley and Natalya, were quick to guide her through the returning process. They made sure that she was in-ring ready,

“I owe all that to Bayley and Nattie because they were so great about coming in, sneaking in, and being like, ‘All right, what are we doing?’ I’m like, ‘Okay, great.’ It was super, super awesome.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Being one of the most popular WWE superstars, fans might not have been fully happy with Alexa Bliss’ inconsistency in the ring during her initial 2025 stint following the women’s Royal Rumble. But she became consistent since May, going up against a bunch of new generation talents. Admittedly, this new journey has elevated her in-ring game to adapt to the new environment.

In August, in one of the title matches at WWE Summerslam 2025, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. This marked the fourth tag title reign of the former women’s champion in the company.