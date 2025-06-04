Ending a long hiatus of more than two years, Alexa Bliss returned to television at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event in February, competing in the annual Women’s Royal Rumble match. She has not been fully regular on WWE programming, and that frequent absence could be attributed to her motherhood.

In an update, the WWE Superstar herself admitted that WWE has been great about supporting her as a new parent and bringing her baby on the road with her. For the record, Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Hendrix Rouge, on November 27, 2023, which was the reason for her longest absence from WWE TV in the first place.

TMZ recently caught up with Alexa Bliss and asked her about her to-date experience of being a mother and she mentioned it to be the most amazing feeling in the world. As for her WWE return, despite having tons of responsibilities as a mother, she thanked the company for making the necessary arrangements so that she could continue with WWE’s hectic schedule.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Alexa Bliss responded upon being asked about her opinion of being a mother, and further added how WWE has been helpful. “They’ve been so great about bringing her on the road. She’s got her own, like, set up when we go and she loves it. And it’s been great.”

“They were so great about it. I got a whole year with her and it was fantastic.”

Alexa Bliss returned at Royal Rumble after a two-year-long hiatus

Alexa Bliss first announced her pregnancy back in May 2023. She hadn’t wrestled since losing a Raw Women’s title match to Bianca Belair at that year’s Royal Rumble until returning as a surprise entrant in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. She then qualified for the 202 women’s Elimination Chamber match upon being last eliminated by the match winner Belair.

Then she returned on May 9 SmackDown as a mystery tag team partner for the second-ever women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega. On the very next episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green and Michin in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match.