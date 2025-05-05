Given the current trajectory of Alexa Bliss’ career in the WWE, it’s hard to predict whether she’ll become a champion in the company, ever again. After the recent snub at Wrestlemania 41 and the fact that she’s eager to be a part of the Wyatt Sicks faction, chances are less that she would escalate herself in the singles women’s title picture that once was dominated by her.

For the record, Alexa Bliss achieved something unimaginable in the first year of her debut on the main roster. One such milestone occurred on the December 4, 2016, episode when she defeated Becky Lynch to become the second-ever WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. This came after a successful run in WWE NXT where she had never captured the NXT Women’s Championship, thus making the Smackdown win her first title reign in WWE.

Unfortunately for Alexa Bliss, the reign wasn’t long enough as she dropped the title to Naomi at Elimination Chamber within just two months. Following the Wrestlemania season, she then found herself on Raw, thanks to the WWE Superstar Shakeup, which brought more good fortune in her career.

Soon after confronting the-then Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, Alexa Bliss became the official Number-One Contender’s match set for the WWE Payback 2017 PPV show. Little Miss Bliss then went on to defeat Bayley to become the new Raw Women’s Champion. With that win at Payback, she became the first-ever woman to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Career accomplishments of WWE superstar Alexa Bliss

In the coming years, Alexa Bliss accomplished everything offered to a WWE female talent except for winning the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. To accumulate her record list, she clinched five Women’s World Championships, three WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, the second-ever Women’s Money in the Bank, and the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber. This also led her to become the second-ever Women’s Triple Crown winner as well.

Upon her WWE return at the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, Alexa Bliss was assigned to the Smackdown brand. Since then, she has only participated in a singles contest on TV on the February 7 episode of Smackdown against Candice LeRae. Following Elimination Chamber, she was again sidelined and there’s no update regarding her comeback.