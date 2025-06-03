Starting in the main roster, last year, Tiffany Stratton has become a sensation in the WWE in the quickest time-frame, possible. At the age of just 25, she has seemingly become an important player in WWE’s women’s division despite not having any earlier professional experience in the mainstream pro-wrestling industry. As such, her success also means a lot to her trainer, former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy.

Speaking in a conversation on Insight with Chris Vin Vliet, Kennedy discussed the growth that Tiffany Stratton has experienced since entering the scene in the WWE. The former Money in the Bank briefcase holder runs a wrestling school where the current WWE female star-power honed her pro wrestling skills. Per his belief, the Minnesota-native is perhaps the biggest star to have come through his school.

“We’ve had some successes [at his wrestling school]. Tiffany Stratton being probably the biggest name right now,” Kennedy declared on Insight. “We’ve had some other ones come through, and I think we have some that have all the potential in the world. They just need reps.”

Tiffany Stratton witnessed a meteoric rise in her WWE career

For those who don’t know, Tiffany Stratton was initially involved in gymnastics before getting the inspiration to become a wrestler after watching her future WrestleMania opponent, Charlotte Flair. Upon joining Kennedy’s stable, she quickly got to learn the moves of this sport. Then, joining the WWE elevated her status to a wholly different level as she won a women’s title under a year after being called up to the main roster.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton also picked up the biggest win of her young wrestling career as she toppled The Queen of the WWE at Wrestlemania 41. At the grandest stage of them all, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Night One of the Show of Shows, she defeated the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the show.

Tiffany Stratton’s maiden run as the WWE Women’s Champion still continues as she awaits her next challenger in the form of the 2025 women’s Money in the Bank contract holder. Before hitting the mainstay scene in WWE, she also held the NXT Women’s Championship in 2023.